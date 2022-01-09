Charles Fay

61, of Tucson, passed away suddenly on December 22, 2021. He was born October 9, 1960 in Chardon, Ohio to Bernard and Catherine Fay. After many years serving the Tucson area cleaning carpets, he will be missed by family and friends alike. Charlie is survived by Heidi Fay; his three sons, Timothy, Benjamin (Elizabeth), Nicholas and grandchildren, Mylo and Mia. A remembrance ceremony will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.