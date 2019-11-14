FORD, Charles (Chuck)
June 5, 1936 - November 1, 2019
Born in Patterson, Louisiana to Charles and Monica (Columbus) Ford. Brothers Jerrell and Nelson. Moved to Tucson in 1961. School principal and first African American elected to the Tucson City Council. Advocate for justice and inclusion. Led preservation of both Lakeside and Agua Caliente Parks for public enjoyment. Married to Doris (Jefferies) for 43 years. Father of Bryan (Yukari) Ford, Dr. Gwendolyn (Cedric) Moore, Monica V. Ford; six grandchildren, many relatives and friends. Burial was private. Chuck Ford Musical Tribute: Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. 2nd St. Donations in his honor: Dunbar Coalition, P.O. Box 86132, Tucson, Arizona 85754-6132.