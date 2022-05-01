FREESTONE, Charles Robert

Beloved Husband, Father,

Grandfather

Charles Freestone age 90 passed away on April 22, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. He was born on April 21, 1932 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Chester C. and Ruth (Christenson) Freestone and grew up in Chicago, IL.

He married Sharon Evans in Clinton, IL. On June 20, 1959.

Predeceased by his parents, wife Sharon and daughter Lisa.

Survived by his son, Scott of Tucson; granddaughter, Kim of Japan; grandson, Jay T. of California; sister, Deanna Schlink of Crown Point, IN; nieces, Sue (David) O'Drobinak and her family and Karen (Doug) Green.

Charles graduated from Parker High School and attended Wilson Community College before enlisting in the Air Force. While a member of the 496th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Landstuhl, Germany he served as photo editor of the European Air Force Magazine.

He attended Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, CA and the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, WI.

He began his journalism career as photographer for Tilton Publications, a group of weekly and semi-weekly newspapers in Northern Illinois. While there he won numerous state and national awards and served as president of the Northern Illinois Chapter of Sigma Delta Chi, Society of Professional Journalists and the Illinois Press Photographers Association.

Moving to Denver, CO, he worked for Cowles Publications (Minneapolis Star and Tribune Co.) a group of eighteen weekly suburban Sentinel Newspapers as head of the photo Department. While there he served as president of the Colorado Press Photographers Association, was a guest lecturer at the University of Colorado, initiated with Rich Clarkson a photographer exchange program between the Topeka Capitol-Journal and the Sentinel Newspapers, and hosted the National NPPA convention in Vail Colorado.At the Seattle Post Intelligencer he served as assistant managing editor and worked with other editors in redesigning the newspaper.

He took a position with the Arizona Daily Star as assistant managing editor where he worked until retirement in 1991. While there, he served as President of the National Press Photographers Foundation, was one of the organizers with C. Thomas Hardin, Louisville Courier Journal, of the Nikon $15,000. Sabbatical for outstanding news and magazine photographers and was one of three judges for that contest for seven years. He also worked with the Center for Creative Photography to bring in leading photojournalists for lectures. He was awarded the J. Winton Lemen Fellowship in 1988 and his third president's medal. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

