Charles (Charlie) Edwin Grant Sr: 90-year-old of Fort Worth, TX born - 08/03/1932; Son of Herbert T Grant Sr and Edna Ruth Grant. Passed away on December 14th, 2022, at his Tucson residence of 52 years. Retired from both NAVY (Yeoman 1st Class) and Sun Tran (Bus Driver) Charlie as most knew him enjoyed fishing, camping, League bowling, casinos, and cars. Charlie was a regular contributor and member of Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, NRA and KUAT. Artist, designer, handyman and builder of all things big and small. He is survived by his five (5) children: Sharlise E. Coston, Ruth B. Phelps, Charles E. Grant Jr, Joy-Aaliyah Mohammed, and Joyce Franklin. Grandchildren: Arnold Coston Jr, Christopher Coston, Jennifer Kyle, Philip Coston Shelly Lux, Stacey Lux-Williams, Charles E Grant III, Chauncey K Grant, Chenee E Grant Michael White, Andrew White, Sam White Jr, Spencer Franklin, Dominique, Elizabeth, Leonard Franklin. Over Twenty-five (25) great-grandchildren and four (4) great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held February 24, 2023, 1:30pm with Military Honors at: National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix AZ, 85024