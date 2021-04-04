Charles Gutekunst

Chuck passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the age of 102. He was born one of four children to Leonard and Viola Gutekunst on February 18, 1919, in Philadelphia, PA. Chuck grew up dreaming of airplanes and flying. He entered the US Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet, graduating as a pilot from flight training, and commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. During his time in what became the US Air Force, Chuck flew B-17s as a co-pilot for the 100th Bomb Group during World War II. He also flew other aircraft, had a cameo in the movie, The Way to the Stars, and spent time with the Royal Air Force in England. Chuck was stationed at many different bases throughout the United States and abroad, with his wife, Polly and their two sons, David and Doug. Chuck served for almost 31 years, reaching the rank of Colonel. When he retired in 1973, he and Polly moved to Vero Brach, FL. After spending 20 years, boating, flying his own airplane, and doing lots of traveling, he and Polly moved to the SaddleBrooke community in Tucson. Following Polly's passing in 1996, Chuck lived independently until the week before his death. In Tucson, Chuck enjoyed spending time into his 90s, flying his plane that he kept at La Cholla Air Park in Oro Valley. There, he made many new friends and wonderful memories. Chuck also taught himself how to play the organ and enjoyed playing for friends and family when they would visit. Once Chuck decided to stop flying, he took up flying drones for fun from his backyard. His good friend, Jim Hefner, taught him how to do this and helped him stay current in all of his online endeavors. He enjoyed his daily visits with his neighbors and treasured friends, Beverly and Herb Sheathelm. Never one to stay idle, Chuck became a published author, with the help of his friend, Anne Hopkins, the month before his 100th birthday, in January 2019. He published a collection of memoirs titled, Flying with Col. Chuck, available on Amazon. He was in the process of writing more stories for a second collection at the time of his death. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Palma "Polly" Gutekunst; his son, Douglas Gutekunst; his parents, his siblings, Leonard Gutekunst (Jane), Viola Gutekunst, Mary Lou Schneider and his devoted friend and companion, Christine Sowards of Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his son, David Gutekunst, the son of his heart, Whitney Morgan (Heather); the grandson of his heart, Connor Morgan; his brother-in-law, Fred Schneider; his niece, Betsy Krausa (Rich); his nephew, Curt Schneider (Carla) and his great-nephews, Doug Krausa, Steve Schneider and Mike Schneider. Chuck will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery.