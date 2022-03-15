Charles Harriman

Harriman, Charles Jarvis

Jarvis Harriman died peacefully of natural causes at age 99 on December 26, 2021. His loving wife of many years, Nancy Dole Harriman, predeceased him in July 2021. Both had resided in assisted living at Sierra del Sol in Tucson.

Jarvis worked for many years with Moral Re-Armament and Up With People.

He was Executive Director of the Tucson Festival Society from 1970 to 1986.

Interment will be at Trinity Church, Portland, Connecticut. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.