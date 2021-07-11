Charles Hudson

HUDSON, Charles "Chuck"

Was born November 28, 1932 in Parkersburg, WV. He left us to meet his Lord and to join his late wife Della, this past June 9, 2021. He leaves an only child, Dawn Valdez (Alex) and grandson, Giordano Valdez. He will be missed by all those who knew him for the kind and giving person that he was. Chuck was a man who was always available and willing to serve and assist others.

Chuck spent this life as a career military man from 1951 until 1973, retiring as a Master Sergeant in the US Air Force. He served in the Korean War and in the Vietnam War. His service took him to many countries around the work and he would regale us with his many travels and adventures.

Chuck along with his late wife, Della were proud members of American Legion Post #7, where they leave behind many friends. It is with profound sadness that we have to lose Chuck now, we enjoyed having him in our lives.

Chuck and his late wife were both devoted members of The Community of Christ Church. Arrangements by MARANA MORTAURY.