KWIATKOWSKI, Carmelite Brother Charles O. Carm.
The Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary (PCM), Order of Carmelites, mourns the death of the Brother Charles Kwiatkowski, O.Carm., who died at the age of 77 on September 8, 2020. Due to Covid-19, a private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Priory Chapel in Tucson, Arizona. John was born to (the late) John Joseph Kwiatkowski and (the late) Irene Marie (Machak) Kwiatkowski on June 30, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. John professed his solemn vows with the Carmelites on September 8, 1969. May he rest in peace. Donations in honor of the Brother Charles Kwiatkowski, O.Carm., may be made to: The Society of Mount Carmel, 1317 North Frontage Road, Darien, Illinois, 60561. For further information on Brother Charlies Kwiatkowski, O.Carm., or the Order of Carmelites, please contact Carmelite Media at (630) 971-0724 or visit the Carmelite website at www.carmelnet.org.
