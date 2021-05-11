Charles Land

LAND, Charles L.
1943 - 2021
Passed away March 14, 2021.
The college community has lost one of it's finest educators.
In his nearly 30 years of service at Pima Community College,
he was a key contributor and leader to the College as
it grew and evolved. For 18-years he served as Chair
of West Campus' Mathematics Department where
he was known for mentoring and supporting new Faculty
and Adjunct Faculty. He always made time to assist any
student as evidenced by the long lines waiting outside
his office to see him. He is survived by his wife
and many other family and friends who will dearly miss him.
Please join in a Celebration of Life on
Saturday, September 11, 2021, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
at Dunbar. (Date subject to change).