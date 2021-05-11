Charles Land

LAND, Charles L.

1943 - 2021

Passed away March 14, 2021.

The college community has lost one of it's finest educators.

In his nearly 30 years of service at Pima Community College,

he was a key contributor and leader to the College as

it grew and evolved. For 18-years he served as Chair

of West Campus' Mathematics Department where

he was known for mentoring and supporting new Faculty

and Adjunct Faculty. He always made time to assist any

student as evidenced by the long lines waiting outside

his office to see him. He is survived by his wife

and many other family and friends who will dearly miss him.

Please join in a Celebration of Life on

Saturday, September 11, 2021, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

at Dunbar. (Date subject to change).