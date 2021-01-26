Charles Leftault

LEFTAULT, Charles J. "Charlie"
passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona on December 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. As a 4th generation Arizonian from Bisbee. Charlie is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Thomas; daughter, Lisa (and husband Tim) and two grandsons, Michael and Matthew. Also surviving is his brother, Francis (and wife Carolyn) and two nephews, Michael Eric and Darrell. Charlie was very active in both High School and College sports participating in football, basketball and baseball at Bisbee High School and then playing basketball for the University of Arizona. He graduated with a BA in Chemistry and other University activities included Student Union Activities Board, Newman Club, Phi Gamma Delta and in his senior year, became the senior Class President and member of the Bobcats Honorary. Following his undergraduate college years, he fulfilled a three-year commitment in the U.S. Air Force followed by his attainment of a MS degree in Analytical Chemistry from Purdue University. Charlie spent 33 years with Alcoa where he focused his time in Research and Development for product development. Upon retirement, Charlie enjoyed hobbies including golf, bridge, traveling and attending the UofA football and basketball games. Throughout his years, he remained dedicated to the UofA by serving on several advisory boards and was given the "Bear Down" alumni award for his service. Charlie was laid to rest at the East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.