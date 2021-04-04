Charles Loding

LODING, Charles "Chuck"

Our sweet daddy and adored husband of our mom, Eleanor, passed away peacefully at home in Tucson, Arizona on the morning of March 16, 2021. He was surrounded in love by his family and was visited by a hummingbird and greeted by the sun as he was taken into the arms of Jesus.

He was born on February 14, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Franklyn Clifford and Marcella Louise Loding. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Okrzesik) (of 54 years); his three daughters, Laura Joaquin (Jerry), Katherine and Christine; grandchildren, Rebekah (Jacobs) Gettman (Chad Jay) and Benjamin Joaquin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Franklyn and Terrence Loding.

Chuck proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from TUSD in 2003. He was a devoted member of St. Joseph Church where he served as Parish Council President, lay sacristan and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was always quick with a joke and a smile for everyone he came in contact with. He will be missed dearly. Services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., followed by military honors at St. Joseph Parish, 215 S. Craycroft Road, Tucson, Arizona 85712. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.