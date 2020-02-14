MALLARY, Charles "Chuck" Raymond
a retired engineer and resident of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 at the age of 82 after a brief battle with cancer.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Janice (née Nielson); his children, Kathleen Mallary and Charles Mallary; his brother, Michael Mallary and wife Marilyn and his grandchildren, Taylor Klevens and Katrina Mallary. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Charles and Helen Mallary; his first wife, Karen Mallary and his brother, John Mallary.
Chuck was born in Hong Kong on September 6, 1937. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1961 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked a long career in the oil industry for Schlumberger. He married Karen, an artist and homemaker, in 1959 and together they raised their family as oilfield nomads, living in California, Alaska, Texas, Venezuela and Norway, retiring in 1989 to Anacortes, Washington. Nine years after Karen's death in 1995, Chuck met and married his second wife, Janice, and they made their home in Anacortes and later in Green Valley, Arizona.
Chuck's passions were skiing, sailing, history and, later in life, cycling.
A remembrance of life will be held in Green Valley, Arizona, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.