Charles Marksch

Charles Anthony Marksch, 72, died June 23, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Born November 1, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio. Survived by his wife, Mary Lou Marksch; son, Anthony Marksch; daughter, Rebecca Marksch (Vaughan Kia, Lennon Charles); sisters, Mary Marlene Calkins (Mark, Tony, Evan), Aaron (Laura) Calkins (Madeleine, Lily), Dori (Bill) Ludwick (Rachel, Ryan); cousins Paulette (Mel) Kwiatkowski (Steven, Michael, Kristin, and five grandchildren), Paula; brother-in-law Frank E. Schooley; sister-in-law Betsy J. Schooley, and numerous cousins in Toledo, Ohio. He had many nieces and nephews across the US. Charles was involved in many activities. In his youth before he became ill, he enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, tennis, and stargazing. His greatest love was TEACHING. He enjoyed all his students at Salpointe Catholic High School. Upon leaving SCHS, many students sent cards to chuck saying he was their best math teacher. He was a coach and scorekeeper for many years in after-school activities. He contributed his musical capabilities in music and drama. Most of his students were aware he suffered from Crohn's Disease which he developed in the 1970's while in the military. Visitation will be from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at BRING'S Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway, Tucson. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church 1800 S. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson. Burial with military honors to take place Monday July 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Marana, Arizona.