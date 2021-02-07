Charles Mccauley

MCCAULEY, Charles Anthony "Guitar Chuck"
1943 - 2021
Charlie passed away January 29, 2021, he was born in Wichita Falls, TX, September 24, 1943. His father was killed in WWII two days before he was born. He and his mother, Mary, moved all over until settling in Fry, AZ (Sierra Vista) at Fort Huachuca. Charlie graduated from Buena HS in 1961 w/a baby girl on the way (Traci). Charles worked as a smoke jumper with the Forest Service (his stories were always campfire worthy). Charles graduated from the UofA (undergrad, grad and PhD). Charlie worked for TEP for decades before retirement at 52. Many remember Charles as lead guitar in Moist & The Towelettes. Performing first at Ribs and at the famous Wood family holiday party (among many other venues). Countless boomers danced to him playing his favorites - Wooly Bully and Barbara Ann with his favorite possession, his Stratocaster. He has an incredible amount of friends that he loved dearly. One could find Charlie as a happy hour fixture at Joe & Vicky's and later in life, The Mint. Charles is an avid horse racing aficionado. Rillito Downs and the old county circuit tracks were his happy place. He made a yearly pilgrimage to Del Mar with the love of his life and partner in crime, Toby. Charles is survived by his children, Traci and Eli; eight grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, cousins, Kay and Kate; ex-wives, Pam and Perry; many other cousins and Toby, his soul mate. Charles is currently trading lies, stories and Jokes with his son, Charlie in heaven. Probably arguing over the superiority of Miller Lite vs Bud Light. Charles didn't want a celebration or funeral. His favorite charities were Gospel Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. His ashes shall be spread over Southern AZ and at his father's grave in San Francisco.