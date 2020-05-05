Charles Mount

MOUNT, Lt. Col. (U.S.A.F., Retired) Charles David "Dave"
May 15, 1936 - April 29, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Lt. Col. Charles D. Mount announces his passing on April 29, 2020.
Dave was born in Melrose, Massachusetts and grew up in Westchester County, New York. In 1952 his family moved to Tucson, Arizona where he attended Tucson High School and graduated to become an Arizona Wildcat at the University of Arizona. He graduated with an electrical engineering degree.
Dave was in the R.O.T.C and commissioned into the U.S. Air Force where he oversaw parts of the Titan III missile program and later played a role in a new, innovative electronic warfare initiative to save lives of Air Force pilots during the Vietnam War, known as the Wild Weasel program. He then received his MS degree in Engineering Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1966.
He continued in the field while being stationed in Washington, D.C., and Paris, France. After more than 20 years, Dave retired from the Air Force in Washington. He then formed a successful consulting firm with other retired Air Force colleagues, and several years later began a new business venture as an electronic warfare support contractor in Tucson for the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center. For more than 30 years he was proud to work on numerous electronic combat programs to enhance the fighting capability of C-130, A-10, F-15, and F-16 aircraft.
He met his wife Linda while stationed in Washington, D.C. and they married in 1968. They would go on to have two sons, Michael and David, and he managed to successfully turn them into Arizona Wildcats as well.
His four grandchildren knew him as Farfar, and they were the light of his life. He could never wait for the next visit to see them. In his sickest days he would perk up when seeing their faces and hearing their laughter.
Dave quietly and peacefully passed away at his home in Tucson. He is survived by his wife, Linda who shared his life for 52 years; his eldest son, Michael and his wife Liz, and their children, William and Charlotte of Arlington, VA.; his youngest son, David and his wife Stephanie, and their children Alexandra and Samantha of McLean, VA. Dave is also survived by his brother, Col. Michael H. Mount (USAF, Ret.), and his wife Martha of Tucson; his niece, Mary Kathleen Johnson and grandnephew, Dallas Charles, of Phoenix.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be determined.
Dave will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, Arizona 85715, or the charity of your choice.
