Charles Post

Charles Post

  • Updated

POST, Charles

of Stanhope, NJ passed on February 25, 2020.

--

Born to Elsie and Charles Post on February 8, 1942.

He lived in Roxbury, NJ and moved to Stanhope in 1986.

Charles was a pipe fitter for Local 274

for 50 years before retiring.

--

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by

his wife Laura in 2014.

--

Charles was laid to rest after a private service

in Stanhope Union Cemetery.

Arrangements by MORGANS FUNERAL HOME.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News