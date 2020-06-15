POST, Charles
of Stanhope, NJ passed on February 25, 2020.
--
Born to Elsie and Charles Post on February 8, 1942.
He lived in Roxbury, NJ and moved to Stanhope in 1986.
Charles was a pipe fitter for Local 274
for 50 years before retiring.
--
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by
his wife Laura in 2014.
--
Charles was laid to rest after a private service
in Stanhope Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by MORGANS FUNERAL HOME.
