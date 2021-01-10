Charles Rood

ROOD, Charles
Chuck has ended his earth-bound odyssey on December 26, 2020. This kind and smart man is known in Tucson as the community-minded volunteer for tax assistance and as a loyal fun friend ready for good times, a travel adventure or giving good solutions to daily events. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and a graduate of East Grand Rapids High School and Brown University, Chuck, the engineer and planner, was in the Navy, had careers that took him ever onward to practical applications in big companies, a start-up project, managing a federal project and finally financial advising with a Certified Financial Planner designation. A life-long sailor, who raced on inland lakes, cruised big sailboats on the east coast and Caribbean with his wife, Shane and many friends. A man of many talents, retirement allowed summers cruising on their trawler. Chuck loved travel and enjoyed opportunities on five continents. A role model for many, Chuck was Rotary Citizen of the Year, and Rotary District Treasurer three times, President of the YMCA, Board member of the United Way and of the Silver Museum in Connecticut. We are all wiser for our love and the life of this special man. He is survived by his wife, Shane. If you wish to honor Chuck, please donate to the charity of your choice or to Tucson Symphony, 2175 N. Sixth Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705, or AZ Theater Co., 343 S. Scott Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.