Charles Rozelle

ROZELLE, Charles H.

5/4/1935 - 1/21/2022

AF Korean War Vet

Survived by wife of 64 years, Lenora; daughter, Stacie Adams; niece, Heidi Elkins. Attended UofA, MFG Rep. Preceded in death by son, Mitchell and parents. Mr. Rozelle's cremains will be placed in the Memorial Garden at Christ Church United Methodist. Services to be private. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

