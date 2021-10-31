Charles Skuhr

SKUHR, Charles Henry, Jr.
75, passed peacefully at home on October 22, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Susan-Lea; three daughters, Theresa (Brett) Joiner, Oro Valley, AZ, Deana (Cayetano) Ronquillo, Tucson, AZ, Gina (Dominic) Baudoin, Wind Gap, PA; seven grandchildren, C.J. Caron, Luke Joiner, Maria, Cayde and Charlie Ronquillo, all of Tucson, AZ and Olivia and Mason Baudoin, Wind Gap, PA; his brother, Vernon Skuhr, Baltimore, MD and two nieces and two nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Charles Henry Skuhr, Sr.; his late wife and mother of his three daughters, Regina M. Skuhr and his granddaughter, Madelyn Ronquillo.
Charlie (aka Chuck) was a graduate of Edmonson High School, Baltimore, MD. From high school he enlisted into the US Army, graduating from Officer Candidate School and deploying to Vietnam. He served in the 25th Infantry Division, Co. B, Wolfhounds-27th Infantry Division, as the Platoon Leader. While in Vietnam, he was seriously wounded in battle. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and a Purple Heart. Following his military service, Charlie started his 22-year career with the Maryland State Police. He obtained his Criminal Justice degree, moved through the ranks serving as a Trooper, Detective and Administrator for the MD Center for Missing Children and retired as a Sergeant. After his retirement from MSP, he was beckoned to AZ to serve as an Environmental Crimes Investigator with the Pima County Attorney General's Office. He retired in 1999.
Charlie, being an excellent athlete from an early age, participated throughout his life in football, softball and golf. During his tenure with the MSP, he starred on the MSP Flag Football and Softball teams. He stayed active by coaching his girls' softball teams. He took golf up while in the US Army "as it was expected" from his General and Charlie was a natural. His retirement years here in AZ allowed him to continue his golfing passion. He belonged to the Saguaro Men's Golf Club, playing all over AZ and became a member of El Conquistador Golf Club, where he was the Men's Club Champion three times. His "career" Hole in Ones added up to an impressive 7. Charlie could always be found at the golf course, if not playing, practicing.
Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and an inspiring friend. He leaves a legacy that will be remembered by many for a very long time. The family wants to thank Hospice nurse, Nancy and caregivers, Sally and Amanda for the compassion they shared with Charlie and all of us in Charlie's final days.
A Celebration of Life will occur on Saturday, November 6, 2021. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to remember Charlie may make a donation to our local VA, specifically the cancer unit. Checks should be made out to SAVAHCS- HEM/ONC. Please notate on the check In Memory of Charles H. Skuhr, Jr. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.