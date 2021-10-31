Charles Skuhr

Charlie, being an excellent athlete from an early age, participated throughout his life in football, softball and golf. During his tenure with the MSP, he starred on the MSP Flag Football and Softball teams. He stayed active by coaching his girls' softball teams. He took golf up while in the US Army "as it was expected" from his General and Charlie was a natural. His retirement years here in AZ allowed him to continue his golfing passion. He belonged to the Saguaro Men's Golf Club, playing all over AZ and became a member of El Conquistador Golf Club, where he was the Men's Club Champion three times. His "career" Hole in Ones added up to an impressive 7. Charlie could always be found at the golf course, if not playing, practicing.