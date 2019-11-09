SPILLAR, Charles
1942 - 2019
Charles Spillar passed away October 19, 2019, he was a champion of the public relations effort to create awareness of our responsibility to help veterans suffering from TBI and PTSD. He was a Board Member of Healing Arizona Veterans. Charlie was in the National Guard and G-2 Intelligence. He received his business degree from the University of Oklahoma and enjoyed diversity in his life from commercial crawfish fisherman to a motion picture and TV screen writer. Art was his passion and he exhibited in 150 shows worldwide. His volunteering activities included Valley of the Moon, Cactus Drive-In Theater and Healing Arizona Veterans. Donations can be made out to https://healingarizonaveterans.org/donate/ Please join us at his Memorial at the Valley of The Moon on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.