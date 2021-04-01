Charles Stein

Born October 28, 1966 to Niles S. and Betty L. Stein in Scottsdale, Arizona. Died in his sleep of natural causes March 29, 2021. Charlie was the third child in the Stein family. He was raised in Tucson, Arizona and attended Sabino High. Throughout his life, he was an avid sportsman and athlete. In his younger years, Charlie enjoyed baseball, boxing, basketball, football and wrestling, the latter being his first love. He was a fierce competitor, holding the record at Sabino High for most wins which he still may hold today. During his high school years, he participated in the famed Iowa wrestling camps successfully three times.

As a 12-13 year old, he had his own business helping his father with the bees and selling the honey to his neighbors, friends and at the local swap meets. He worked for Costco for 18 years. Ace Hardware at Tanque Verde for 12 years and then worked as a forklift driver for Home Goods corporation. He was consistently among their top drivers and received honors as employee of the month multiple times. Charlie had a lifetime love affair with working on and riding motorcycles. He married Jennifer Knapp on October 28, 1990, she gave birth to their son, Nathan "Nate" Stein, December 8, 1998. Charlie was truly proud of Nathan and loved to attend and film Nathan's sporting events. Despite his somewhat gruff exterior, Charlie had a heart of gold. Even now, he continues to be an inspiration to his loved ones for his humility and compassion. He is survived by his son, Nate; his ex-wife, Jennifer Knapp Stephens; brother, Niles S. Stein and sister, Nyla Stein Love and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.