Charles Swem

88, of Chicago IL, passed away on January 6, 2022. Charles was born in Oak Park, IL on July 28, 1933 and moved to Oak Park, IL in the West Suburban Hospital. After graduating from Tucson Senior High School, Charles joined the US Air Force where he served in the Strategic Air Command for 20 years, retiring at the rank of Staff Sargent. During his tour of duty, Charles served in various locales such as California, North Dakota, Puerto Rico and Illinois. After his retirement from the military, Charles moved to central Illinois where he was employed by Huey's in Urbana and Bell Sport in Rantoul. In 1997, Charles returned to Chicago area where he worked for Jewel-Osco. Charles resided at Friendship Village in Schaumburg at the time of his death. While in Chicago Charles perused many of his interest including, circus clowning, square dancing, amusement parks, carnivals and model railroading and circusing. He was a member of Garfield-Clarendon Model Railroad Club and was a dedicated, faithful member of Church of the Three Crosses in Chicago. Charles is preceded in death by his mother, Sharlot Avery Swem and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter C. Avery. Funeral services to be held by DRAKE AND SON FUNERAL HOME. Charles' interment will be at Forest Home Cemetery, Forest Park, IL.