Charles Tipton

Emeritus Professor at the University of Arizona, 93, passed on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Affectionately known as 'Tip', he is survived by wife, Betty Jane Tipton and daughters, Teresa, Paula, Barb, Lisa and foster daughter, Pat. An early pioneer in Exercise Physiology and Sports Medicine at the University of Iowa, he was also a distinguished contributor to the field of Gravitational and Space Biology. He and his progeny led a research agenda that produced more than 3000 manuscripts. An avid runner and civic-minded volunteer, donations in his honor can be sent to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.