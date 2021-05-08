 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Tipton

Charles Tipton

  • Updated

TIPTON, Dr. Charles M.

Emeritus Professor at the University of Arizona, 93, passed on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Affectionately known as 'Tip', he is survived by wife, Betty Jane Tipton and daughters, Teresa, Paula, Barb, Lisa and foster daughter, Pat. An early pioneer in Exercise Physiology and Sports Medicine at the University of Iowa, he was also a distinguished contributor to the field of Gravitational and Space Biology. He and his progeny led a research agenda that produced more than 3000 manuscripts. An avid runner and civic-minded volunteer, donations in his honor can be sent to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News