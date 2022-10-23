Charles Trees, known as Chuck to his friends and family and Mr. Trees to all the rest, passed away on May 26, 2022. Born in Indiana, he traveled the country growing up and graduated from Oklahoma State University where he met his wife of 54 years; the two married after his return from Vietnam. He enjoyed traveling the world with the Army/AirForce Exchange Service before settling down in Tucson, AZ, to start a family as well as continuing his military duty in the 162nd Air National Guard. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the NFL, March Madness and the PGA. His father taught him how to fish and he was an avid fisherman. While in the service, his excellent cooking abilities made him very popular, and he continuously retained the ability to prepare feasts at the drop of a hat. He was a loving father and husband and supporter of the DAV and American Legion. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Services pending.