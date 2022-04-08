On March 29, 2022 Charles Trivitt passed away at the age of 74; from a number of health complications. Chuck was a Veteran of US Army, serving in Korea. Chuck retired from the City of Tucson after 30 years in the Operations Department. Chuck loved the old west and playing roles in the Shoot Out at the Ok Correl. His self-built old town was always an attraction for visitors and a playground for locals. Chuck is survived by his wife, Roberta of 38 years; 2 children, JD Trivitt and Katie Price; his daughter in-law, Becky and son-in-law, Roger; his nephews, Kenny and Tracy who he was especially close to. He loved his 5 grandkids, Addie, James, Lilly, Emma, Brandon and Kadience and, loved spending time with them. Chuck was a dedicated husband and father. All his many, many friends will always remember his (noisey) quiet. We will miss you papa, to the moon and back. Until we meet again. Memorial pending. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.