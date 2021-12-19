Charles Weber

"Chuck" passed away January 11, 2021, he was born on November 30, 1931 in Harrold, South Dakota to parents, Vera (Scott) and Walter E. Weber. While he was still very young, to escape the Dust Bowl the family moved to Boulder, Colorado which became home. It was there he acquired his love of the mountains and the outdoors. Chuck graduated Boulder High School and then attended Colorado A and M University (now Colorado State University). After two years, he left to join the Military and volunteered for the Army Special Forces. He served in the Special Forces during the time of the Korean War and then returned to CSU to complete his B.S. and M.S. Degrees. He attended Rutgers University grad school where he met his future wife, Marylou. After working in a research position at the University of Colorado he enrolled at the University of Arizona for his Ph.D. On graduation he was hired by the University of Arizona in a dual position of research and teaching in the area of human nutrition, a position he held for over thirty years, until his retirement. During this time, he published both individually and in cooperation with his graduate students and other researchers, numerous articles in scientific journals relating to human nutrition. Chuck gave seminars and lectures at The University of the Americas in Mexico and, also in Costa Rica. His research helped establish the normal amounts of trace elements, such as copper, in humans' bodies. In later years, two of his main projects were working with the Science Foundations of both Brazil and Egypt to find unused native food sources. In both cases the research required considerable time within those countries. He also worked for several years with the Navajo Nation to record and analyze seeds and traditional food sources once used. People were interested in recording this before the knowledge of the elders, who had used these traditional sources of food, passed away. This research was expanded to include other Native American nations, including the Tohono O'odham. Chuck also worked with Israeli scientists to determine what plants would grow in salty soil and what their nutritional values were. He was a member of numerous professional and honorary societies including the scientific section of Who's Who in America. Chuck loved to travel and was fortunate to have traveled to many places around the world. He was active for many years in youth sports, both as a coach and an official. He was a great Wildcat fan, and rarely if ever missed a football or basketball game until recently. He and his wife had season tickets in football since the early 1960's and basketball tickets since the team played in Bear Down Gym. Chuck was a wonderful friend, husband and father who doted on his grandchildren and he will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald of Bettendorf, Iowa, Jerald of Huntington Beach, CA, and Henry of Tucson. He is survived by Marylou, his wife of 60 years; son, Matthew, wife Amanda and granddaughters, Evelyn and Elise and son, Scott, wife Angelica and grandson, Roman. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Weber-Wilhelm; nephew, Kyle and nieces, Karye and Kendra all of Denver and his siter-in-law, Su and niece, Kolleen, both from Tucson, and by nephews, Paul, Tom and Brian as well as nieces, Laurie, Peggy and Kim. No services are planned at this time. Any contributions to Chuck's memory can be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.