 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Whitehill

  • Updated

91, of Tucson, AZ, died on July 5, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife, Benita Silvyn, his son Jim (Jane Rodda) Whitehill, his daughter Judi Kessler, stepson Jeff (Keri) Silvyn, and stepdaughter Janice Silvyn; grandchildren, Mitch Kessler, Melissa (Jim) Neidinger, Andrew Whitehill, Allie Whitehill, Bennett Silvyn, Ethan Silvyn and Riley Silvyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine L. "Rainey" Whitehill.  Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday July 8, 2022 at Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. 5th Street, with burial and internment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to feel motivated to workout when you don't want to

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News