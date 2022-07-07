Charles Whitehill

91, of Tucson, AZ, died on July 5, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife, Benita Silvyn, his son Jim (Jane Rodda) Whitehill, his daughter Judi Kessler, stepson Jeff (Keri) Silvyn, and stepdaughter Janice Silvyn; grandchildren, Mitch Kessler, Melissa (Jim) Neidinger, Andrew Whitehill, Allie Whitehill, Bennett Silvyn, Ethan Silvyn and Riley Silvyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine L. "Rainey" Whitehill. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday July 8, 2022 at Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. 5th Street, with burial and internment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.