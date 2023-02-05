Charles Wilson, avid hiker, world traveler, and accomplished raconteur, died January 19, 2023 after a fall. He was 96, born in Salem, Massachusetts. Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife Micheline (Mickey). Charlie had a long and storied career, beginning in the later years of World War II. As a young man, he enlisted in the Navy and served in China, setting up radio stations before returning stateside and entering the Foreign Service. A communications officer in the State Department, Charlie was posted to countries around the world, including Portugal, England, Nicaragua, and Laos. In Lisbon, he met Mickey, who served in the newly-formed Office of Strategic Services, later the CIA. During the Vietnam War, both worked in Laos, before retiring and moving to Tucson to join Mickey's parents. Not content to be idle in the early days of his retirement, Charlie opened a popular sandwich shop downtown catering to workers in the Mountain Bell Telephone Company office. Mickey and Charlie were seasoned hikers, backpackers, and adventurous travelers. They were also active and early members of the Southern Arizona Hiking Club. During the summers, Mickey and Charlie hiked the Sierra Nevadas, including the entire 211-mile John Muir trial. Later, they led hiking trips to Switzerland and wine regions in France. In his 80s, Charlie hiked in England, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, and Wales, and slogged through almost unrelenting rain to complete England's 197-mile Coast to Coast trail. Photos of some of Charlie's hiking adventures can be seen at https://www.lpl.arizona.edu/~mclean/charlie.html. At his request, Charlie's body will be donated to the University of Arizona College of Medicine's Willed Body Program. His ashes will be scattered on Mt. Lemmon at one of his favorite vantage points. A celebration of life is planned for 12 p.m. March 11 at Hill Farm clubhouse.