MORTON, Charlie
age 88, died peacefully on July 10, 2019 to join his beloved wife of 35+ years. As a retired military member of the Army Nat'l Guard and retired bus driver for Amphi SD, he was a mentor to many and a friend to all. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, grandsons and grandchildren. Services on Friday, August 16, 2019 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Grant Rd. at 8:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Military Service.