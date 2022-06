Charles (Charlie) E. Peterson died April 7, 2022, in Eagar, Arizona. He was born July 23, 1947, in Coulee Dam, Washington, to parents Richard Peterson and Lois Ruth Peterson (Sanderson). Charlie leaves behind a brother, Rick (Lisa) and sister, Jacque (Mike), and two nieces, Kelcey and Whitney. Arrangements by Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, AZ, 928-333-4345.