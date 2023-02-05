"My life is handball - everything rotates around handball," he said. "If they were giving out gold at 11 a.m., I couldn't go, because I have a handball game." Charlie Wicker's Burial will take place at: East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712 (Where flowers can be sent). East Lawn's number: 520-885-6741, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (No formal service, per Charlie's wishes). There will be a reception afterward at the funeral home with refreshments. An American Hero, Collegiate All-American Athlete, National Handball Cham-pion and Grand Master (35 National Titles), Coach, Teacher, Mentor, Volunteer, Father and Husband. Charlie was a friend to whomever he'd meet, especially if it were on a handball court. After he would beat his opponents, he'd often smile and offer a tip, "Now how did I beat you?" We are thankful to have enjoyed Charlie through Handball and at the Tucson Racquet Club throughout his life and honored to have called him, "Friend." God-speed, Col. Wicker.