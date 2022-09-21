Charliss Kiser

Charliss Oakes Kiser, long time Tucson resident died peacefully June 23, 2022. Charliss was a devoted Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Charliss was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Col. William (Bill) Kiser. She is survived by daughter, Kelly Wing (Marc) of San Diego; son, Lee Kiser (Jill) of Tucson, and her grandchildren who were the lights of her life - Megan Wing and Cade Kiser. As well, Charliss is survived by her dearly loved sister-in-law, Elaine Post; 1st cousin/best friend, Sharon Tongier and many nieces and nephews. Charliss and Bill came to Tucson in the 1950's upon graduating from Kansas State Teacher's College. In addition, Charliss received a Master's Degree from the University of Arizona. Charliss had a wonderful career as an Elementary Ed teacher for more than 30 years. She had a love of reading and literacy and shared her passion for music with her students. Even near the end of her life Charliss continued to bless others with her gifts of singing and playing the piano. Charliss had a fun and adventurous spirit. She enjoyed games of all kinds and was the reigning Ping Pong Champ of River Road! She loved to travel from camping and boating trips to cruises to cross country rail trips to visiting family in Kansas to hiking the Grand Canyon - she was always ready to "go"! Charliss especially enjoyed many happy times at the cabin in Pinetop with family and friends. Charliss had an enduring faith and was a longtime member of both Catalina Methodist as well as Catalina Foothills Church. Even when her health was in decline she continued to rely on her faith and the love of her family and friends to walk each day with grace and dignity. Special thanks to those of you who continued to visit her and reach out to her! The family also wishes to recognize and express our gratitude to Heritage Oaks and the Reilly Family as well as the staff of Peppi's House for their loving care! The family invites you to join us in a Celebration of Life and Hosted Reception for Charliss on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Savoy Opera House, 6541 E. Tanque Verde, #22. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts in Charliss' name may be made to Peppi's House - TMC Hospice, 2715 N. Wyatt Drive Tucson, AZ 85712.