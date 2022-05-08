Brainard, Charlotte
Charlotte Brainard passed away peacefully April 10, 2022, surrounded by family and close friends. She would have been 99 in just a few months. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Jack. They met in Minneapolis and wed in 1950; five years of bliss ensued........then Brad was born, followed by Kim six years later.
Mourning her loss are Kim (Joe) Berreles, Brad (Paige) Brainard, granddaughters: Stephanie (Adrian), Nicole, Erica, Reed (Travis), Blair (Tyler), grandson Joey, and great-grandchildren: Gianna, Mason, and Griffin.
Mom was always a five-star mom for Brad and Kim, but her responsibilities increased when she and Dad opened Hardi Gardens, a retail garden and aquarium store in Elgin, IL. In clear violation of child labor laws, Brad and Kim became part of the workforce, but never held a genuine grudge. During one spell when Dad was ill, Mom became the presumptive CEO, a position she handled with aplomb even as she remained a mom. She was a successful businesswoman, but her greatest satisfaction came from being a mother in all its permutations, grand and great. People always enjoyed receiving her letters, often saving them, because of her beautiful calligraphic handwriting. She hand addressed all the invitations to Brad's and Kim's weddings. This artistic gift must have been in her DNA as she was self- taught, however this trait has skipped every generation since. Mom was thrifty and frugal financially, but generous of heart: staying up late at night typing school assignments for Brad and Kim, sewing costumes for the grandkids, and making quilts for those in need. She put the welfare of others before her own. In fact, her final written instructions for Brad and Kim included the directive to skip the cost of etching her date of death on the gravestone, and rather than going to the trouble of burying her urn, just scratch up the ground a bit and sow the ashes- we are actively ignoring these requests as you read this.
If, in reading this, you think she sounds almost perfect, then you would be right, as much as is humanly possible. Proverbs 31:25-29 says it best when describing the mother one would hope for, and the one we had:
Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come.
She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.
She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all."
Arrangements are through Miller Funeral Home, W Dundee, IL.