Charlotte Brainard

Mom was always a five-star mom for Brad and Kim, but her responsibilities increased when she and Dad opened Hardi Gardens, a retail garden and aquarium store in Elgin, IL. In clear violation of child labor laws, Brad and Kim became part of the workforce, but never held a genuine grudge. During one spell when Dad was ill, Mom became the presumptive CEO, a position she handled with aplomb even as she remained a mom. She was a successful businesswoman, but her greatest satisfaction came from being a mother in all its permutations, grand and great. People always enjoyed receiving her letters, often saving them, because of her beautiful calligraphic handwriting. She hand addressed all the invitations to Brad's and Kim's weddings. This artistic gift must have been in her DNA as she was self- taught, however this trait has skipped every generation since. Mom was thrifty and frugal financially, but generous of heart: staying up late at night typing school assignments for Brad and Kim, sewing costumes for the grandkids, and making quilts for those in need. She put the welfare of others before her own. In fact, her final written instructions for Brad and Kim included the directive to skip the cost of etching her date of death on the gravestone, and rather than going to the trouble of burying her urn, just scratch up the ground a bit and sow the ashes- we are actively ignoring these requests as you read this.