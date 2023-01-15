Beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Charlotte Carrillo, sadly left us on January 8, 2023, at the age of 90. Charlotte was born in Tucson on November 6, 1932, the oldest child of Mary and Charles Calvillo. She is survived by her sister, Alice (Moreno); her husband of 69 years, Genaro S. Carrillo; her four children, Victor (Janet), David, Christina (Rod) and Margaret (Pete); three beautiful grandchildren, Kathleen, Melinda and Maria and one perfect great-grandchild, Madelyn. Charlotte will be missed greatly by her family, her dear friends, and all who knew her as a vibrant, intelligent, loving woman. She loved nothing more than taking care of others, and she would want all who miss her now to look to one another for comfort and care and enjoy this precious life fully. Mass will be offered in her honor on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to fund Alzheimer's research, Pima Council on Aging, or any charitable organization that will help your loved one's age with grace and dignity.