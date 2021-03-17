Charlotte Fleming

Charlotte Marie Fleming was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on July 21, 1931 to Cressie Mable (Williams) and Robert Lee Bostic. Educated in Harrison Co schools, she was graduated from Roosevelt-Wilson High School in 1948 at the age of 16. She then attended West Virginia Business College and upon graduation was employed as the youngest person working at Clarksburg City Hall. On March 19, 1955 she married Richard G. Fleming, son of Clyde G. and Beulah Fleming. They had one daughter Sheila Denise Fleming (deceased). Richard worked in the insurance industry and the family became corporate gypsies moving from one coast to the other. Charlotte was quickly able to find work wherever they went. She retired from the California Dairy Council and they moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1993 reuniting Charlotte's family. Retirement gave them opportunities to enjoy their hobbies of woodworking, photography, and traveling for Dick. Charlotte immersed herself in genealogy and rug hooking, winning many awards. They also collected Native American art and participated in many Elderhostel's. They both enjoyed playing bridge and had competed in tournaments. She was a member of DAR, the Ott YMCA Women's Club and the Tucson Women's club. Charlotte is survived by her sister, Oletha Gustus and her children, Bill (Diane), Richard, and Lisa Nazzaro (Thomas); and her brother, Lawrence Bostic (Beverly) and their children, Connie Bernardini (Anthony), Brenda Ayon (Frank), and David Bostic. There are nine great nieces and nephews.