CHAVEZ, Belen Veliz
Passed away at the age of 102 on August 17, 2018. Preceded in death by husbands, Luis Chavez, Nelson Cluff, Gordon Tebben and son, Gilbert Chavez. Survived by daughter, Linda (Jim) Rico and son, Louie (Donna) Chavez and multiple generations of grandchildren. She was devoted to the daily rosary. Monday, August 27, 2018, 10:00 a.m., Memorial Mass at St. Pius X Church in Tucson. Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Visitation, Rosary and Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Hayden followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box C, Hayden, AZ 85135.