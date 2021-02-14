Cheryl Leoni

Cheryl was born in Warren, Ohio and moved to AZ in 1962. She worked 40 years for the U.S.P.S and loved every minute. Cheryl is survived by brother, Edward Bock; children, Ron, Rick, Robert, Robin and son-in-law, Brian; grandchildren, Nicholas, Vincent, Tony, Jacob, Lucas, Larissa, Kendy, Sepporah, Cora and Saige. Cheryl always gave, always loved and always chose to forgive. Mom we love you and miss you terribly, there will be a huge hole in our lives that will never be filled. THANK YOU FOR YOUR LEGACY! Until we meet again in heaven we will cherish the years we had with you!