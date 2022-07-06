Cheryl Mason

Cheryl Marie (Premer) Mason left this world suddenly on June 30, 2022 at age 76 in Tucson, Arizona. Cheryl was born to Donald and Lois (Skepstedt) Premer on September 17, 1945 in Moline, Illinois. She and her family moved to Tucson, Arizona around 1953. In addition to her parents, Cheryl is predeceased by her beloved brother, Dallas Premer. She is survived by her son, David, his wife Tracey and their children, Brittany and Andy; son, Steven Mason; brothers, Ted Premer and wife Sandy, Mike Premer and wife Sandy; sister, Meredith Kolt; sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Cheryl was a licensed Cosmetologist and hairdresser in Tucson for almost 50 years. After leaving the "shop", she continued to cut hair for her favorite clients, family and friends in her home. Cheryl was passionate about all animals, but was particularly fond of birds. She owned two Amazon parrots and a dove. She also owned many cats, dogs and turtles over the years and was instrumental in finding homes for many baby animals. We will celebrate Cheryl's life on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E Grant Rd in Tucson. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Flowers may be sent to East Lawn Palms Mortuary at the address above. If you prefer, please consider donating to an animal charity of your choice in Cheryl's name. Arrangements by East Lawn Palms Mortuary.