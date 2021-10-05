Cheryl Reif

Raised in Salina, Kansas, she traveled the sky as a flight attendant before she met and married her husband Richard in Tucson, Arizona. After the birth of their two children, Cheryl devoted her life and soul to the support and love of her family. With a heart larger than life, her whole being centered on the care of others. She volunteered countless hours to enriching the lives of children. From her children's school functions to Angel Charity for Children and Project Linus, she gifted the youth of Tucson with her exuberance, love, and care. Cheryl was a fighter; having survived an autoimmune disease in the early 2000's, she continued to battle lingering effects until she passed from complications of pneumonia on October 1st in Tucson.