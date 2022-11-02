Cheryl Skalsky

Cheryl Colleen Skalsky, 78, of Tucson, AZ, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 surrounded by family and close friends. Cheryl was born April 1, 1944 to Charles and Charlotte (Haggerty) Doran. She grew up on the family's farm north of Stanley, North Dakota alongside her brother and sisters. Cheryl's grandmother, Cora Haggerty, was also a significant figure in her life, helping raise Cheryl after the passing of both her parents. In 1961, Cheryl graduated from Kenmare High School. That same year she met the love of her life, Duane Skalsky. They were married August 24, 1963 & celebrated 59 years of marriage & adventure by each other's side. Working in construction, they spent many years traveling & living throughout Latin America including Peru, the Dominical Republic & Chile. In 1972, they welcomed their sons, twin boys, Todd & Wade. In 1976, Duane & Cheryl returned to North Dakota making it their family home until 1985 when they relocated permanently to Tucson, Arizona. Cheryl was infinitely curious & a life-long learner. She had a passion for travel, was an advocate for individuals with disabilities & a fierce protector of animals. She focused her time on the community including founding a women's shelter in Beulah, ND & serving as Executive Director of Pima County Disability Services in Tucson, AZ. Cheryl served as an Oro Valley Town Council member including as Vice Mayor from 1988-1994 & as Mayor of Oro Valley from 1995-1998. Cheryl is survived by her husband Duane, sons, Todd (Amber) & Wade (Kristen), five grandchildren Madeline (7), Maxton (5), Luke (4), Indy (3) & Remington (1); sister-in-law, Virginia (Bob); niece Audra & extended family members. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry, & sisters, Patricia, Betty and Beverly.