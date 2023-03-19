Cheryl Beth Zimmer. 10/20/1944 to 3/3/2023. My mom, Cheryl B. Zimmer, was born in Trenton, New Jersey to Richard and Betty Zimmer. Cheryl was the oldest of five siblings. She married Bob Kerry in 1965 and eventually headed West. Cheryl graduated from the University of Arizona with degrees in Journalism and Family and Consumer Sciences. She worked many jobs to support our family, finally landing at the Department of Surgery at the University Medical Center, where she worked for over 20 years, giving administrative support to doctors and staff. My mom was active in hiking and backpacking, cycling, and running. She completed several marathons, including the New York City marathon. Cheryl loved to travel, and she visited Mexico, Peru, Vietnam, China, Italy, Spain, and England, as well as many destinations within the United States. She loved reading and the arts. She was open-minded, funny, practical, generous, warm, and smart. Cheryl is survived by her siblings Sharon Zimmer (Mike), Liz Palmucci (Tony), Richard Zimmer (Dottie), and Susan Godwin (Steve), and her Tucson cousin and friend Debbie Harclerode, along with her nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Also survived by her daughter Laura Kerry-Henkel, son-in-law John Henkel, and her adored grandchildren Alan, Riley, Mason, and Jordan. Predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Jennifer Jean Kerry. My mom was my hero and my biggest cheerleader. I am forever grateful to her, and I will miss her every day. In Cheryl's memory, please read a book, go to the theater, or exclaim what a beautiful day it is (especially around this beautiful time of year in Tucson.) Per her wishes, her body was donated to the University of Arizona Willed Body Program. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at San Pedro Chapel, 5230 E. Ft. Lowell Road, Tucson, Arizona.