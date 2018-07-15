CHESNICK, Lillian Jane
87, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2018. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Gordon M. Chesnick; daughter, Lori Amos (Chuck); son, Aaron Marsh; sister, June Heffel (Clete); stepson, Mike Chesnick (Joyesha); stepdaughter, Nancy Reinhardt (Eric); grandchildren, Lindsey and Logan Amos, and Lekha and Liam Chesnick; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Lill was an excellent artist - she met Gordon in a painting class in 1991 - and loved to travel and spend time with family. She was born May 14, 1931, in Salem, MA, and is preceded in death by her father, Maurice White; her mother, Lillian; and her first husband, John Marsh. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road, with a reception to follow. Donations to Peppi's House hospice or American Lung Association in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.