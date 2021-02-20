Chestalene Pintozzi

age 73, died suddenly and unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on February 15, 2021. A voracious reader and brilliant analyst, Chestalene believed deeply in the value of research and knowledge and dedicated her professional life to increasing access those resources. She was a gracious and talented host, and was much loved for her generous hospitality, gourmet cooking and baking, and remarkable Halloween and Mardi Gras parties.

Chestalene was born in a small town in Oklahoma where she grew up on a farm and attended a two-room schoolhouse initially. She was Valedictorian of her high school graduating class and received a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma. She later transferred to Northern Illinois University where she graduated in 1969 with a degree in English. Chestalene received her Master of Library and Information Science Degree in 1981 from the University of Texas at Austin and served as the head of the Geology Library from 1982 to 1984. She had a great rapport with the faculty and students there and helped build an outstanding collection.