Chester Volpe

passed away on April 27, 2021, peacefully surrounded by family in Tucson. Chester is survived by his children, Christopher J. Volpe and Cassandra Volpe Horii; grandchildren, Sophia L. Volpe and Maya J. Horii and siblings, Joseph Volpe, Mallay Volpe and Evelyn Kee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy R. Volpe (Crux) and by parents, Raymond and Evelyn Volpe.

Chester, who went by Chet, was born July 1, 1944 in Wilmerding, PA, graduated from Westinghouse Memorial High School in 1962 and married his high school sweetheart in 1963. Chet and Nancy lived in Orange County, CA, during his Marine Corps service, where he worked in Avionics. The family lived in New York, New Jersey, and eventually settled in Boulder, Colorado during Chet's long career with IBM. After retirement, he enjoyed a second career in technical recruiting and lived for a short time with Nancy near Washington, DC before his full-time retirement in Colorado. Chet and Nancy moved to Tucson in 2015. Family and friends remember Chet as a problem-solver with a sharp sense of humor, who enjoyed the latest technology, along with science fiction and movies, throughout his life.