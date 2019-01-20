CHESTNUT, Barbara Jeanne
of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully on January 13, 2019. Barbara was born September 4, 1929 in Lansing, MI. She married William W. Chestnut and they lived in Albany, NY, Trenton, NJ and Levittown, PA until moving to S., California in 1956 with their two sons. In 1995 she moved to Tucson to be closer to her son, Tom and his family. She is survived by her sons, William of Catalina, AZ, Thomas (Wendy) of Coronado, CA, five grandchildren, four great- grandchildren and her beloved dog, Charlie. The family wishes to thank her longtime caregiver Miss Debbie for her patient and loving care. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.