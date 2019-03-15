CHIN, Lincoln
95, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He is now reunited with his wife, Alice. He is survived by his son, Frederick; daughter, Barbara and sister, Bernice Gin. After the Army, Lincoln graduated from the University of Arizona. He later earned a Doctorate in Pharmacology and Toxicology. He spent 31 years at the UofA's College of Pharmacy. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with Service at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tucson Chinese Baptist Church.