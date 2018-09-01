CHONIS, Patricia A. "Patti"
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia on August 29, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. Patti was born on October 6, 1929 in Muskegon, Michigan. She moved to her home of Tucson in 1959. Patti loved many things in life but what she loved most was being with her family, listening to jazz music, and watching of UofA Basketball. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ann E. Glover; father, James Forkin; sister, Kay Glover and daughter, Jill Bontrager. She leaves behind her brother, Don Glover; her loving children, Jeff Chonis (Joyce), Dino Chonis (Sheila) and Tina Pulos (Sam), Carmella Engles (Bob, Sarah, Hailey); grandchildren, Staci Snyder, Ashley Brenden Nye, Savanna Chonis, Morgan Chonis, Dimitri Chonis and great-grandson, David Orozco. A Celebration of Life will occur with family and friends on Saturday, October 6, 2018, Patti's 89th birthday. Patti will forever remain in our hearts.