Chris Williams

joined the angels in heaven on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 61, due to complications related to some of her various health issues. Chrissy was born in Fort Worth, TX but spent most of her life in or near Tucson. Her vibrant smile, bright blue eyes and contagious laugh lit up a room. Chrissy was a force to be reckoned with; fearless and adventurous while attracting people with her joyous personality, sense of humor and caring heart. Although fighting numerous health issues her entire life, she never let them be who she was. Chrissy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and could usually be found with one of her dogs close by. She was an avid craft enthusiast creating numerous works of beauty over the years. She also loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping during her early years with her favorite places being in the mountains with pine trees. Chrissy leaves behind her daughter, Briana Poole (Nate); sister, Charlene Dinky Whitfield-Elliott (Sam); brother, Buck Whitfield (Tammy); grandson, Isaiah; nephews and nieces, Charles Elliott, Gabe Baker (Ingrid), Alex Whitfield and, Aubry Field (Nic) as well as great-nieces and nephews and countless friends whom she loved and who loved her. Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Whitfield and Marion Whitfield and nephew, Anthony Ortega. Although she will be greatly missed here on Earth, there is joy in knowing that she is whole, healthy and happy with God in heaven. Cherished memories of Chrissy and her example of determination will stay in our hearts forever. We love you and will never forget you. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Brandi Fenton Park. If you would like to make a donation in Chrissy's name please go to: Spina bifida Association at https://www.sbevents.org/ Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.