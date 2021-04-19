 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christina Grijalva

Christina Grijalva

  • Updated

In loving memory of

GRIJALVA, Christina

6/15/1949 - 4/19/2020

During this past year, we've all missed how your loving and giving spirit lit up our lives. Saying good-bye and grieving together has proved difficult. We each take moments dear to us, recall special times and long to share more with you. Sadly, those can no longer be. So instead of holding your hand within our own, we hold you close within our hearts. In that place you will remain, walk with us, hug us, and watch over us. May your spirit now be the light that brightens our days and guides us. Until we meet again. Your loving family!

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Tread+ Treadmill Safety Incident

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News