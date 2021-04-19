Christina Grijalva

During this past year, we've all missed how your loving and giving spirit lit up our lives. Saying good-bye and grieving together has proved difficult. We each take moments dear to us, recall special times and long to share more with you. Sadly, those can no longer be. So instead of holding your hand within our own, we hold you close within our hearts. In that place you will remain, walk with us, hug us, and watch over us. May your spirit now be the light that brightens our days and guides us. Until we meet again. Your loving family!