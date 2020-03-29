Christopher Augur

AUGUR, Christopher "Chris"
81, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 in Austin, Texas.
Chris was born March 1, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri. He traveled to Tucson, Arizona for school as a young man and spent the majority of his life there. Chris worked in banking for most of his career but enjoyed his many hobbies and interests more than anything else. He was a gifted musician and pianist.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Ellen Bubak (Jon) and his beloved grandchildren, Leigh and JC. Chris will be fondly remembered by his brothers, Newell (Tenney), Harrison (Julie) and countless friends and extended family. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Trimble and his adored wife of 33 years, Angie.
A Memorial Service will be held later in the year at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Tucson. In lieu of gifts, please direct donations in Chris's name to the Memorial Fund at St. Alban's Episcopal Church.
